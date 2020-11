Our friends from Gateway to Science are here to tell us all about a fundraiser, Einstein on Wine.

Gateway to Science has its fundraiser, Einstein on Wine happening online, with a silent auction starting Saturday, November 14th. The live-streamed event is Friday, November 20th.



You can enjoy a glass of wine, bid on your items, and of course support Gateway to Science in the process. Go to GatewaytoScience.org and click on Einstein on Wine.