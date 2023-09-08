MEDORA, ND (KXNET) Some would argue that the Badlands boast some of the most beautiful scenery in the 701. The vast majority of people only get to see the rugged landscape from ground level, but this weekend, aeronauts will view the area from above, in hot air balloons.

The Medora Hot Air Balloon Rally and Kite Festival takes place September 8-10 in Medora. This weekend in Medora, visitors will be able to witness hot air balloons and kites from all around the country. Organizers say that this is an amazing photo opportunity for professional and amateur photographers alike.

Our own Amber Schatz was given the opportunity to ride in a hot air balloon in one of her favorite places in the world. She said this was a bucket list item and was almost speechless that she was able to experience the ride.

“It is so beautiful and so calm,” said Schatz. “I am almost wanting to cry it is so beautiful.”

This is the closing weekend of the Medora Musical as well as several of the other seasonal attractions. Visit Medora online for more information on activities and events happening this weekend and also what will remain open going into the fall and winter.