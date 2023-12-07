GARRISON, ND (KXNET) The Dickens Village Festival is celebrating their 30th anniversary with a variety of special events this weekend.

“After 30 years of doing this, we still hear people all the time say, I have never been here. I didn’t even know Garrison did this every year. They just love the town, they love the atmosphere, they love everything that’s available to do. It really just boosts everybody’s morale right before the Christmas holiday,” said Amber Klingbeil, Garrison Convention and Visitors Bureau Director.

One of the most popular attractions at the Dickens Village Festival is the double-decker bus called, Queen Elizabus. “Where else in North Dakota can you ride a double-decker bus?”

Miss North Dakota Sydney Helgeson will be providing free entertainment on Friday at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Piccadilly Square. Milk and cookies with Santa Claus is on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

