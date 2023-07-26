MINOT, ND (KXNET) The State Fair is filled with freebies on KX/Co-op Day. Visitors to the fair can get free ice cream, play games and win prizes.

The focus of the day is on local cooperatives ranging from fuel co-ops to credit unions. All have booths and displays to show what they are doing in their communities at the KX/Co-op booth located at the SRT State Fair Park. From 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., on Wednesday free ice cream will be handed out from a freezer on the back of an electric pickup truck, a Ford Lightning.

Discounted admission and ride tickets can be picked up at local co-ops across the 701.

For more information about local co-ops in the state head to the North Dakota Coordinating Council of Cooperatives Facebook page.