MANDAN, ND (KXNET)

Studio 701 co-host Nathalie Gomez took flight with Garhett Langer of Langer Aviation in Mandan. Langer offers flying lessons that can lead to a career. The most common occupation people think of in aviation is a commercial pilot for an airline, but there are many other opportunities that don’t involve flying for an airline. Langer says there are also corporate jobs in which you fly private planes, air medical pilots as well as spray pilots.