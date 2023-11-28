BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The North Dakota State Capitol is only one of four skyscraper capitols in the United States. That is one of the many interesting facts about our Capitol building. The building is filled with state memorabilia and hidden gems, like the so-called “monkey room”, which is near the Secretary of State’s office. This area of the Capitol features a wood wall, in which the grain evokes images, including monkeys, thus the nickname it was given.

As you walk through the building, you will find the Rough Rider Hall of Fame. This is along the ground floor of the Capitol and showcases prominent North Dakotans. Conversely, when you head to the top floor, or observation deck, there are 360-degree views of Bismarck and surrounding areas. On a clear day, you are able to see up to 35 miles away from this floor of the Capitol. There are also historic photos along with rotating works from local artists throughout the observation deck.

Self-guided tours are always available but you can also get a guided tour of the Capitol building. Best of all, the guided tours are free, and come with a wealth of knowledge.

“One of the things we hear from the people who visit our Capitol, is when they see it from the outside, they just aren’t sure what it’s going to be, but then when they come in and do a tour and start to see all the detail and attention to detail, people really get excited,” said Cindy Solberg, Lead Tour Guide for the North Dakota State Capitol. “It’s a great building. It’s one of best examples of Art Deco west of Chicago.”

Also on the Capitol grounds, there is an array of walking paths, State Library, the Heritage Center, and the Governor’s Residence.

Guided tours are available Monday through Friday on the hour from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can find out more information on the North Dakota State Capitol here.