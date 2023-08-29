BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are a few weeks left of summer and we’re trying to soak them all in. Super Slide Amusement Park in Bismarck has been in existence for over 50 years and houses the only roller coaster in the state of North Dakota. It also has the iconic Super Slide, which is not only the centerpiece of the park but also one of the only permanent steel slides of its type in North America.

The amusement park also offers mini golf, batting cages, Bankshot Basketball, a Ferris wheel, and several other kids’ rides. The season ends on September 10.

Get more information about SuperSlide Amusement Park here.