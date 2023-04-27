WILTON, ND (KXNET) — Wilton Public School’s archery team is heading to a national tournament in Utah. We visited the team’s practice to see how they train and how they are preparing.

When it comes to archery, Coach Emily Risty says it takes focus, dedication, and courage.

“Go get your arrows guys, I’m always telling the kids, be brave enough to be bad at it,” said Risty, one of three coaches for the Wilton School archery team.

But this group of kids is far from bad, because they’re gearing up to represent the 701 in a National competition.

“The middle school team qualified to go to nationals because they were 3-D state champions, the elementary team qualified to go to nationals because they placed third in the state in the bullseye, and then we had several individuals in the middle school team, high school team, and elementary school team who qualified as individuals to go to Nationals,” said Coach Emily.

This accomplishment has all the kids excited.

“That’s really cool to know that our small school is going to a really big place with a whole bunch of teams,” said 4th grader Bennett Swensrud.

“I was really excited that we got to go another year in a row and just kind of excited for all the experiences that I get to have with my friends,” said 7th grader Madeline Risty.

The group has been working on their techniques since November of last year.

“We had a great year, and the culmination of all of our efforts if getting to go to Utah for the Western Nationals,” Coach Emily noted.

It’s no wonder they make it look easy.

“These are bare bows so there’s no peep or sight to help with their aiming. They just look down the arrow and have to look at the target. It’s a very primitive form of aiming, so they don’t have any help. It’s all them. They have to work really hard in having the correct stance and arm position and technique of drawing their arrow back,” said Coach Emily.

As advanced as they look now, some students remember what it was like when they first picked up a bow. And now have all the advice to give to first-timers, like myself.

“Just ’cause your friends have been doing it for many years, doesn’t mean you’re going to start out like a pro, you’re going to be bad at it and sometimes get even better than your friends. If you put in the work,” explained 7th grader Madeline Risty.

I asked Coach Emily to break down exactly how the sport goes.

“We make it look complicated because we vary the distance of the targets. Some of the targets are at 10 meters, some are at 15 meters and then we go to 3-D each target is at a varying distance, and you can’t see the 10 spots on each one of those targets,” said Coach Emily.

While most won’t get there right away, there’s always room to get better.

“Say you hit a one then you’re like angry – I mean not even angry you don’t get angry just like disappointed, then that feeling to shoot again is better because then you can shoot thinking to yourself I can shoot a better one,” said 4th grader Bennett Swensrud.

The sport not only motivates the students to do better for others, but archery can also be a release from life’s daily stressors.

“I get the calming feeling I guess and it also helps after if I had a frustrating day at school then I have archery after it’s all calm and then I don’t have to deal with a bunch of other stuff and homework and all that stuff, I can just be in my own little world and just shoot,” said 7th grader Madeline Risty.

We’re hoping the shots taken at Nationals hit all the right spots.