BISMARCK, ND (KXNET)

January is one of the coldest months in North Dakota, which is actually a good thing if you love ice fishing. Cayla Bendel works for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department, and has already been ice fishing this winter. She is encouraging others to try the cold weather sport, and document it.

The North Dakota Game and Fish is promoting a Take Someone New Ice Fishing promotion, where participants can enter to win a new fish house.

“Yeah, so we started it for the first time last year, so this is our second year doing it. We started it on December 16th and it goes through March 31st. So just asking people to take somebody new along with them ice fishing to kind of introduce some new people. And then if you share your story with us, whether you catch any fish or not, you can get in on a chance to win a fish house, which is donated by Runnings.” said Cayla Bendel.

Bendel recommends always checking ice thickness for safety, and going with someone more experienced on your first trip.

“You know, like you said, January is one of the coldest months and I know winter can get a little cooped up. And so I really like it for just a chance to get outside. And yeah, when you get the house set up and the heater going, it’s pretty cozy in there. And it’s just a fun way to explore North Dakota in the winter and catch some fish.” said Bendel.

The deadline to enter the Take Someone New Ice Fishing is March 31, 2024.

For more information, or to buy or renew a license, make sure you go to gf.nd.gov.

