BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — When it comes time to host for the holidays, you want your home to feel warm and inviting. And what makes you feel better than being surrounded by flowers? Roberts Floral and Gifts in Bismarck has you covered with all things floral and holiday decor.

So, if you’re looking to host Thanksgiving, or a party for the holiday season, there are several things you can do when it comes to floral decorations.

“What we brought is one that will be perfect for Thanksgiving. But then when Thanksgiving’s over, it’s going to be really pretty for a long time after that,” said Laura Ressler, owner of Roberts Floral and Gifts.

Amy Pierce, the manager of Roberts Floral and Gifts, also spoke to the Studio 701 team about other items available at the shop, like winter gear.

“It’s the scarves with the built-in pockets, hands. The other thing we love about it, it’s got inside pockets higher up. So, if you want to run errands, go around town, you can hold your phone, your keys, a little wallet, or just your card, and then that’s all you need,” said Amy Pierce.

Whatever you are looking for this season, they are here to help add a little light, color and life to your home. If you want to check out Roberts Floral and Gifts for yourself, they are located at 210 N. 8th St. in Bismarck, ND.

You can also call them at 701-258-8311.

And for hours, they are open:

Monday – Friday, 8:00 am to 5:30 pm

Saturdays, 8:30 am to 3:00 pm