BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Bismarck Magazine is doing Twelve days of Giveaways now until Christmas. The founders wanted a way to give back to the community and partnered with twelve local businesses for giveaways leading up to Christmas.

“So back in 2020, during COVID, we thought of this idea because the restaurants were closing down and not opening. We wanted to give back in a big way. And so we offered free advertisement in the magazine in a trade for gift cards that we would give away throughout the holiday season. And so it blew up. Everyone loved it so much. And so we’ve continued on for now three years,” said Hannah Haynes.

Entering to win is easy, simply answer their daily question on their Facebook page. Winners are encouraged to reach out to Bismarck Magazine on Facebook to get directions on how to claim their gift.

The winner for December 15, which was drawn live on the show, was Michelle Maher. She won a $10 gift card to Bitty Bean Coffee.

Get more information from Bismarck Magazine online. Follow Bismarck Magazine on Facebook for updates and to see all the winners of the Twelve Days of Giveaways.