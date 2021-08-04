Carmel gets a look inside The Weekender to find some fresh fashion ideas

Opening statement from the prosecution, tells the jury they will hear from the people who were at the scene and later arrived at the scene of the killings. Outlines how they believe surveillance videos, photos, physical and forensic evidence point to the defendant, Chad Isaak, as the one who committed the four killings.

Opening statement by the defense, says Chad Isaak had minimal and overall reasonable interactions with RJR. Details events leading to the discovery of bodies at RJR, paramedic and police arrivals, how the initial call for a medical emergency involving one man turns into a crime scene with four bodies.