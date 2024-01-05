BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You don’t want to get the winter blues unless you’re talking about a cool new hue for your nails. Sara Emineth, Master Cosmetologist at Gratitude Salon & Spa shares the nail trends for the season.

“We’re seeing a lot of lighter colors actually this winter season. a lot of glitter, a lot of chrome…the chrome has been a really popular pigment,” said Emineth. “It’s a powder that you can put over the nail and it adds kind of like a glazed or like a reflective type effect, which has been very popular this year so far.”

Emineth says that she works with her clients to find the best nail shape and type of application based on what her client’s lifestyle is like. Taking care of your hands by keeping them hydrated is also important.

“Making sure you really keep your hands nice and hydrated, so making sure you’re using good lotions, creams, and oils on your hands. Using cuticle oil, that’s really, really important.”

Learn more about services and products offered by Gratitude Spa & Salon here and follow them on Facebook for updates.