BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Wintertime can make your scalp feel dry and flaky. Kristin Koch with Image Makers Salon says it’s common to have a dry scalp this time of year. “We think to replenish our body with lotion. We think to condition our hair. We sometimes forget about the scalp skin,” Koch said.

There are things you can do at home to gently exfoliate and hydrate your scalp. Koch uses a small bristle brush to gently pull the dead skin off of the scalp. “If you have some of those flakes, which the reality is we all do sometimes, you’re kind of getting those off of the scalp and getting your scalp primed for more of a hydrating or a cooling type of mask,” Koch said.

Koch explains there is a difference between dandruff and a dry scalp. Koch said, “It’s important to talk with your hairdresser about what am I experiencing. Is it dandruff or is it just dry scalp?”

