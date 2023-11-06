VELVA, ND (KXNET) From microblading to spray tans…Bronzed and Bladed has several services for you to try, from permanent makeup to sunless tanning. Kristen Bechtold, owner of Bronzed and Bladed, shares how you can get a year-round tan regardless of the season or the weather.

“We want to look good, and we want to have a nice tan, but we want to be smart and healthy about it,” said Bechtold.

There are two types of sunless tanning: standard and rapid. The standard tan process time is eight to 10 hours. A rapid tan takes between one to four hours, depending on how you want the depth of your color to be. Both complete their processing time in 24 hours.

“I think there’s a lot of people that enjoy feeling the benefits of an instant tan,” said Bechtold.

To get the most out of your sun-kissed glow, Bechtold says to not get wet, at all costs! She adds that you should not let your pets lick you, don’t do dishes, and don’t work out until you are fully processed. Most importantly, she says that you should moisturize after your tan, to maintain that glow for seven to 10 days.

“If you’re gone for a long amount of time, there are products like the self-tanning mouse that you can use to help elongate and make your tan last a little longer.”

