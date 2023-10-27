BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Normally people apply makeup to their faces in hopes of looking their best. But, at least once a year for Halloween, many apply it to look their worst.

Zombified! Make-up Workshop in Bismarck is set up to teach kids how to create realistic scabs, cuts, oozing blood, and more with makeup. The one-day workshop will be taught by local, professional make-up artist Amanda Perry. It is open to ages eight to 18 and the fee includes admission to the Zombie Prom. Both events will take place at the Frances Leach High Prairie Arts & Science Complex and are hosted by the Shade Tree Players in Bismarck.

Get more information on and register for Zombified! Make-up Workshop here. You can purchase tickets and get more information on the Zombie Prom here.