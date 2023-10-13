BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — If your hair is starting to get dry and frizzy, it might be time to get a hair treatment done. So what is a hair treatment? It is a deep conditioning that nourishes hair more intensely than regular conditioners that you would use in the shower at home.

“Deep conditioning treatments are actually really important for your hair to get regularly. I recommend doing it every season change. As the seasons change, it starts to get a little bit dry and your hair is also getting dry,” said Catelon Richter, a Cosmetologist at Gratitude Spa & Salon.

The process starts with a shampooing of the hair. Once the hair is clean, a conditioner is applied to the hair, starting on the ends and working up. After the conditioner is applied, a hair cap is put on for a period of time to let the conditioner work and to keep the moisture on the scalp. After the hair is rinsed and dry, it is ready to be styled again.

