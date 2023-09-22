BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) We all have different hair textures and styles, but there is a simple hack you might want to try that might help in your daily hair routine.

Detangler or leave-in conditioner can be used by anybody who has hair. It helps tame hair frizz and helps keep moisture in the ends of your hair that tends to dry out. It can also be used to detangle hair and make combing and brushing easier.

Kristin Kock from Image Makers Salon lays out the proper way to detangle your hair…

First, you need to shampoo correctly. To do that, you should always saturate your hair completely, don’t just get it wet and then add shampoo. Then massage the shampoo into your hair so it is lathered and covers from your scalp to the ends of the hair and rinse.

Once you are done shampooing, towel dry the ends of your hair. Yes, you do this while still in the shower. The reason for this is that if your hair is wet, it cannot absorb the moisture that your conditioner brings in.

Add conditioner to the mid-strand of your hair to the ends. Conditioner is not meant for the scalp. Your scalp moisturized itself and with conditioner, you are really only trying to moisturize the ends of your hair. Let the conditioner sit in for a minute or two, then rinse it out.

After you are done with your shower, towel dry your hair and add in your leave-in conditioner or detangler the same way as your in-shower conditioner, from mid-strand to the ends.

Lastly, after you apply your leave-in conditioner or detangler, finger comb through your hair to make sure it is covering all your hair and starting to loosen up tangles. Then, with your brush or comb, start brushing from the ends and work your way up to the scalp.

