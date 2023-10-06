MINOT, ND (KXNET) How often do you need to shampoo your hair? That is dependent on many things. Individual biology, hair texture, and scalp oiliness are really the determining factors. Some people need to shampoo every other day while others can go up to once a week.

“The reason we say don’t wash your hair every day is because it tends to over stimulate your scalp, and it creates oil faster,” Jen Nelson, Owner of Dry Society Blow Dry Bar.

Dry Society Blow Dry Bar specializes in luxury hair care. They offer washing, blowouts, and styles at their new downtown Minot location. For those not familiar with a blowout, it is smoothing of the hair with a blow dryer and round brush that is finished off with a style. That style can be anything from straight to Hollywood-styled curls and waves.