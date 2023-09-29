MINOT, ND (KXNET) Red Light Therapy has many benefits. It can help you tan faster, rejuvenate your skin, help with hair growth, help with acne, has been known to help people sleep better, and more.

“When we use it for tanning, it actually puts more oxygen in our skin so we tan faster,” said Corrie Ott, General Manager of Caribbean Color in Minot.

Caribbean Color in Minot has an array of Red Light Therapy options. They have beds, that look similar to a tanning bed. They also have one that is specially designed for the face and head. They also offer infrared heat therapy. This specific type of therapy helps rejuvenate muscles and joints and relieve the pain in problem areas.

