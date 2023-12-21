VELVA, ND (KXNET) There are many benefits to permanent makeup, but on occasion some people may feel something called, “brow regret”. Owner of Bronzed and Bladed, Kristen Bechtold said, “One of the big misconceptions about permanent makeup is that it’s very permanent.”

Bechtold says if you find yourself in a situation where you have permanent makeup that you are looking to lighten or you’d like to remove, saline removal might be an option. The saline removal is a process of osmosis, it grabs onto the color. Bechtold said, “So you take your saline solution, it gets put into your pigment cup just as you would, you’re going to go through a standard basically like a microblading or brow procedure. The same steps get followed.”

Permanent makeup will lighten about 40 to 50 percent after the treatment. Bechtold reminds us that your skin will be swollen, there will be scabbing and there will be some type of inflammation. Bechtold suggests to wait until that process is over to really gauge how it looks before deciding if its what you want or do not want.

“Another thing to know too is if you have an extreme case of brow regret, if it’s really that awful, you’ve gone through your brow wow stage and it’s still not what you want, the sooner that you get this done, the better,” said Bechtold.

