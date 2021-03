Carrie from Carrie’s Kids, a nonprofit benefitting young people in our area joins Studio 701 to talk about their prom dress drive.

You can donate a dress at Superior Silk Screen at 1030 South 18th Street in Bismarck

Monday through Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.

You can visit Carrie’s website or Text Carrie for more information about receiving a prom dress 701-390-3201