BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Every girl deserves to feel beautiful, and KooKoo’s Nest owner Kinzey Fockler let Studio 701 hosts, Sarah Kolberg and Amber Schatz, try on a couple of her beautiful formal gowns.

“You guys, you should see this is the best part of my job. Your smiles too. Once you see yourself, everybody just stands a little taller, smiles a little bigger…”said Kinzey Fockler.

Owner Kinzey Fockler said, “At KooKoo’s, you can buy off the rack, or you can order. In store, we carry everything from a triple zero to a 28. But I can order extended sizes as well. We have a variety of colors, styles, price points.”

KooKoo’s Nest offers personalized service to find the perfect dress for you. KooKoo’s offers special dresses for those special moments.

As people are getting ready for New Year’s Eve you can stop into the boutique for an appointment. KooKoo’s offers more age appropriate dresses. She said, “I factor in when we do our buying, things you can easily wear undergarments with. Not too showy in the back, not too showy in the front. That’s going to be age appropriate but not frumpy. And then also I just have a lot of women too that shop last minute or they ordered 27 dresses online and none worked out.”

KooKoo’s offers an assortment of shopping experiences. “You can come as a walk-in, but you probably will have to wait. And you can also book an appointment, which is the best experience. So with an appointment, you get that one-on-one customer service and somebody to go through, like you said, I would have never picked this. And then the consultant recommends dresses and colors and necklines and fabrications for you. So rather than sitting online hoping it’ll fit, you know you physically are trying it on,” Fockler said.

For more information about KooKoo’s Nest or to book an appointment, visit them online. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.