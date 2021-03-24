Magic City Figure Skating Show

Glow Up: Sponsored by Keller Hearth'n Home

The Magic City Figure Skating Club holds it’s annual show this weekend which isThe Lion King.

The Magic City Figure Skating Club will present its 41st annual Ice Show Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 7 pm and Sunday, March 28, 2021, at 2 pm.


For more information, please call Regan Slind at 701-721-5054 or Barbara Roberts-Kohlman at 701-340-8264.

