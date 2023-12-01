BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When you love a piece of jewelry, you may never want to take it off. That is now an option with permanent jewelry.

You may be wondering what permanent jewelry is and how it works.

“First thing you do is you pick your chain, so I have a variety of sterling silver and 14-carat gold chains and rose gold as well,” said TyAnna Johnson, Owner of Revel Boutique & Permanent. “Once you pick your chain, you pick your placement…we do bracelets, anklets, or necklaces.”

Johnson added that charms can also be added to the chains. Revel Boutique Permanent Jewelry carries a variety of charms, everything from gemstones to initials and more. If they don’t have it, you can custom order what you want.

Once the chain, placement, and charms are all selected, their team will size it and solder the ends together for a perfect fit. Having this done, ensures the jewelry doesn’t slip off or require finger dexterity to put it on and take it off. Though it is called permanent, the jewelry is removable if needed or you decide you want to take it off.

