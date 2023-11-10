BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The changing of the seasons can be hard on your skin. Denise McDonough, owner of Skin Reflections stresses the importance of moisturizing during these chilly months. McDonough says, “We are made from 70% water so our skin is actually our protecting layer, and what we need to do is moisturize.”

McDonough says we need to pick moisturizers that have ceramides and hyaluronic acid in them for your face and body.

“Don’t forget to put lotion on after you get out of the shower,” McDonough says, “If you put a layer on that’s a little bit thicker when you first get out of shower it’s going to absorb into the skin. Your skin just sucks that moisture in.” She stresses to take your time when putting on lotion so it will absorb.

McDonough says, “A lot of our lotions actually have scent or color to them, and when we tend to have skin that’s dry or irritated we don’t tolerate the scent or color very well.”

