BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Before attending any holiday events or work parties, you may want to get “dolled up” a little more than on your average workday.

Jes Schaff with Broadway Centre Spa & Salon gave us three ideas to glow up your look before a big event.

Eyelash extensions Blowout hairstyle Airbrush makeup

Jes said airbrush makeup is the most requested service for brides on their wedding day. Her daughter Taryn demonstrated how it’s done on Studio 701 host, Amber Schatz.

“It’s a very, very fine mist. I’m going to stand back just a little bit. But it just gives you a very glowy beautiful look.”

“Lots of women struggle with like cakeyness of their makeup or creasing and this just really ensures that you’re going to look beautiful on a big day. Don’t have to worry about sweating, crying on your wedding, anything like that. It’s not going to crease or leave marks but just hold it at a far away, it kind of blurs your pores. Just makes it look like porcelain finish.”

Get more information from Broadway Centre Spa & Salon and the services they offer here. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.