Grillin' Time: Sponsored by 3Be Meats
Mac from 3Be Meats explains why some “cuts” of meat are above the rest
Video
Latest Videos
North Dakota's Career Ready program focusing on ending trade shortage
Video
NATIONAL DAY CALENDAR: National Eat a Hoagie Day
Video
WDA Tennis: Legacy Edges out Century
Video
College Volleyball: BSC Tops NDSCS at Home
Video
Football: Dickinson Finding Success in new Division
Video
WDA Volleyball: Mandan Leaning on Veteran Leadership
Video
Bismarck Parks & Rec needs your help with Bio Blitz
Video
Bismarck business owner shares her success during national SBA week
Video
minot swim
Video
ray class b golf
Video
Rochester doctor accused of using own sperm to inseminate female patient in new lawsuit
Video
Parents of teen accused of plotting massacre speaks out
Video
Minot Fire Citizens Academy
Video
After the whistle: mic'd up nedrose volleyball
Video
KX Conversation: Jared Slinde with Great Plains Food Bank
Video
As COVID-19 cases increase in North Dakota, so do cases among kids
Video
Vaccination rates among North Dakotans
Video
Support Companions for Children at Caesar Fest
Video
After the Whistle: BSC's Newest Athletic Director Myron Schulz
Video
Celiac Awareness Day: What you should know
Video
Latest Top Stories
North Dakota’s Career Ready program focusing on ending trade shortage
Video
Official: North Dakota’s costliest leased space mostly used
Legendary Rex Cook still tacking up horses and coaching rodeo
Salvation Army in need of winter clothing donations
Fargo executive: COVID has put hospitals in dire situation
3 deaths, 373 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,712
Inside KXNET.COM
Get all your local sports scores HERE
Gallery
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Gallery
2021 Pro Football Challenge
Gallery
Chad Isaak Trial
Contests and Promotions
WATCH: KX Cams
KX News Trending Stories
Temporary roundabout installed in downtown Bismarck
Video
Bismarck Parks and Recreation asks for help with national research project
Video
AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress turns heads at Met Gala
Gallery
3 deaths, 373 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 2,712
Official: North Dakota’s costliest leased space mostly used