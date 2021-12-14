3Be Meats is known for their cuts of meat but did you know they also feature hor d’oeuvre opitions

UPDATE: Alan Biwer has been safely located. This Silver Alert has been cancelled.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Tioga man.

The Tioga Police Department requested the alert for 64-year-old Alan Walter Biwer, who was last seen at his residence in Tioga on December 13th at 7 a.m.

According to authorities, Biwer is five feet, nine inches tall, weighs 210 pounds and has gray hair and blue eyes.

He is believed to be driving an orange 2014 Ford extended cab F150 with North Dakota license plate 2 4 2 C V L.

Authorities report that Biwer may be wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, dark blue sweatpants and brown slippers. He has a medical condition that causes him to get confused and he may be lost.

If you have any information regarding Biwer's whereabouts, please contact the Tioga Police Department at 701-664-2514.