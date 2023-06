In this week’s Grillin’ Time brought to you by 3Be Meats. Check out their cut of the week: Sirloins are available for $11.99 per pound.



Sirloin is great for grilling, kabobs, stewing, and even stir fry. Owner Mack says this versatile cut comes from the rear of the beef and is lean and best served rare to medium rare off the grill.

3Be Meats is located at 1700 East Main Avenue in Bismarck.