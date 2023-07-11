BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Something about summertime makes hotdogs taste better. Mack from 3Be Meats has stepped up grilling hotdogs to the next level…by wrapping them in bacon.

3Be Meats in Bismarck offers a variety of hotdogs and brats, all of which are perfect to grill when draped with bacon. All you need to do is take a fully-cooked and thawed hotdog and roll the bacon around it and then stick a toothpick in each end to hold the bacon in place. After prepping the meat, slow-cook the hotdogs on the grill long enough to get the bacon as crispy as you like. Mack likes to cook his for 15-20 minutes at a low temp of around 250 degrees.

This is a simple addition to hotdogs that will surely wow those at your next barbecue.

