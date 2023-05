3Be Meats has a variety of very unique brats. They typically have 8 to 10 different flavors of brats on hand. One eye opening flavor is their gummy bear brat, which actually has gummy bears inside it. a couple others are the root beer brat and the smores brat. Of course, they also have less exotic brats as well, such as their pizza brat and Philly brat.

Visit 3Be Meats to learn more about their selection of brats and other meats.