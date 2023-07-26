BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Kabobs can be made with all kinds of meats and vegetables or even fruit. Mack Ternes from 3Be Meats showed us his choice of kabobs with sirloin steak, onions, green peppers, and yellow peppers. These kabobs can be picked up at 3Be Meats in Bismarck.
When grilling Kabobs, you want to ensure your grill is set at a nice temperature that can cook the meat and vegetables evenly. You don’t want the temperature too high so that the vegetables get burned and eventually shrivel up. Adding a good seasoning is also important. 3Be has their own mix that is perfect to add to your grilled food.
Visit 3Be Meats in Bismarck and online for more information.