The first thing you need to do is thinly slice a piece of pork belly to about a half inch, and then season it with your to your liking. Mack used 3Be BBQ Rub for one strip and 3Be Steak and Roast Rub for the other. Once the meat is prepped, tossed it into an air fryer and minutes later you will be presented with a thick, double cut of bacon that is seasoned to your taste.