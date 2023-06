BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The Cut of the Week at 3Be Meats in Bismarck is Short Ribs. This is a cut of meat taken from the front shoulder of the beef. It has short bones, a little bit of fat, and a lot of meat, making for great flavor.

Short ribs are great when slow-cooked, braised, or grilled. It is recommended that you use low and slow cooking methods when making them.

Find out more from 3Be Meats here.