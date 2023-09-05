BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Celebrating Taco Tuesday is a weekly happening for many people. Mack at 3Be Meats introduces us to smash tacos. This unique take on tacos is a must-try on your Blackstone or in a pan on your stovetop.

“Basically it’s a smash burger but in a taco”, said Mack from 3Be Meats.

You start with 1/4 pound burgers, coated with taco seasoning, then place the burger on the Blackstone, and top it with a softshell tortilla. As it starts cooking, smash it down as flat as possible and let it cook until the edge of the tortilla starts to turn brown. Once cooked, add the rest of your topping and fold it like a taco and voila, you have a smash taco!

Get menu information and more on 3Be’s website.