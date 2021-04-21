Happy Birthday Michael Cartwright!

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden declared Wednesday night in his first address to a joint session of Congress that the nation is “turning peril into possibility," celebrating progress against the coronavirus and urging a $1.8 trillion investment in children, families and education that would fundamentally transform roles the government plays in American life.

Biden marked his first 100 days in office as the nation emerges from a confluence of crises, making his case before a pared-down gathering of mask-wearing legislators because of pandemic restrictions. The speech took place in a U.S. Capitol still surrounded by fencing after rioters in January protesting his election stormed to the doors of the House chamber where he gave his address.