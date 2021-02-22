Bismarck virtual Brain Walk

Healthy Living: Sponsored by Terry's Health Products

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jackie Stebbins joins us to talk about World Encephalitis Day. Jackie was diagnosed with autoimmune encephalitis — a rare condition that causes a person’s immune system to attack the brain. To learn more about the Bismarck virtual Brain Walk and the Red4Wed movement, check out Jackie’s facebook page

