FORT LINCOLN, ND (KXNET) North Dakota is rich in history and a lot of places try hard to maintain that. One of those places, Fort Lincoln State Park, brings history to life. Historians from around the region will gather from August 11-13 at the park to portray the soldiers that built Fort Abraham Lincoln and the lives that they lived in the late 1800s.

“The main goal of the event is to show what history looked like out here in the 1870s, having folks see what a military fort would have looked like”, said Austin Glatt, Lead Interpreter at Fort Lincoln State Park.

Visitors to the park can expect to see re-enactors dressed in clothing very authentic to what those in the 1870s wore. They will also be completing daily duties and projects throughout the weekend. The public is encouraged to attend this fun event, talk to the soldiers, and see history.

