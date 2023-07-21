BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Back-to-school shopping can be exciting and overwhelming at the same time, especially for those that may need a little extra help. That’s where a local program comes in. Foster Hope provides kids in foster care with clothes, suitcases, stuffed animals, and more.

Many times, when a child is placed in foster care, they arrive with their belongings in a garbage bag, other times they have no belongings with them. This program aims to combat that and give these children something permanent they can take with them.

Foster Hope has recently teamed up with Mary Mission, INC for a backpack drive to benefit local school-aged children.

“We are able to put together backpacks full of notebooks, pencils, looseleaf paper…for about $30,” said Tracey Pruess of Foster Hope. “We couldn’t do this without each and every one of our friends and family.”

For more information follow Mary Mission on Facebook.