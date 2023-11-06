BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) This year marks the 34th year of the Turkey Trot, hosted by the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota. Pam Thompson says, “We have a little something for everyone.” The race offers a 5k/10k timed run, 5k timed walk, a non competitive family fun walk, and a virtual race, so anyone can join in on the event. “We really worked on making it more of an experience.”

The CFA Turkey Trot is the primary fundraiser for the Cystic Fibrosis Association of North Dakota. Thompson says, “We are, fingers crossed, hoping for 2,000 participants this year.”

Register and learn more about the 2023 Turkey Trot here.