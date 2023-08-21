BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You can make changes in living a healthier life, one after-school snack at a time. Health and nutrition expert, Jenna Bernhardt, has fun snacks that are healthy and help kids stay full until dinnertime.

Bernhardt says the focus of these snacks is on fiber and protein. One of the options is a chocolate chip rice cake smothered with peanut butter and then topped with fruit. She said an alternate option for this treat is to use graham crackers or toast instead of a rice cake.

She also came up with the Three Ingredient Protein Fruit Dip. To make this simply mix in peanut butter to Greek yogurt then add chocolate chips. Then use this mixture as a dip for fruit, rice cakes, or any other snack the kids are wanting. You can also eat this yogurt mix as is without dipping anything into it.

Kids will love these snack options. They are great because not only are they healthy, but they will fill up your kid’s stomachs so they won’t be constantly asking for more snacks.

Visit Bernhardt online for more information and follow her on Instagram.