BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) You can make changes and live a more healthy live one baby step at a time. Staying strong and in some sort of fitness routine not only makes you feel better but helps you keep up with your kids.

Local fitness and nutrition expert, Jenna Bernhardt has come up with some safe ways to get a workout in while caring for your baby. Doing front squats, bicep curls, shoulder presses or raises, and curtsy squats with a baby in a front carrier are all safe to do and add a little extra weight while getting a quick workout in. Of course, you want to make sure to be careful and protect your baby while doing exercises. Bernhardt says that getting in even just five minutes can make a big difference.

Get more fitness ideas from Jenna Bernhardt online and Instagram.