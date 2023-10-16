BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Halloween isn’t exactly the healthiest of holidays. On average, most kids eat the equivalent of three cups of sugar on Halloween. There are some ways you can prepare for and maybe offset the sugar consumption to make the day a little healthier.

“(Feed them) Fiber, protein, whole grains, I know fruits and veggies aren’t fun, but you can try to make them fun, throw a Halloween pumpkin on there or something,” said Jenna Bernhardt, a food and fitness expert. “It’s going to keep them satisfied and full and getting some sort of nutrients in their body and also it might help with the sugar crash.”

“Have fun, balance is everything. Enjoy those fun treats and try to sneak something in the middle.”

