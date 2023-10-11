BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) This week is Fire Prevention Week. This week is dedicated to commemorating the Great Chicago Fire of 1871. Every year, the National Fire Protection Association picks a different theme or topic that can lead to fires and disasters.

“This year, the focus is cooking. Cooking safety starts with you,” said Adam Miller, the Deputy Fire Marshall for the Bismarck Fire Department.

One important tip for cooking safely is watching what you heat. This ranges from not putting metal in the microwave to staying in the kitchen while you are cooking something. Others include setting a timer, turning pot handles toward the back of the stove, having a kid and pet-free zone of three feet from where you are cooking, testing smoke alarms, and replacing batteries if needed.

Learn more about Fire Prevention Week from the Bismarck Fire Department here. Find fire safety fun activities for kids here.