HAZELTON, ND (KXNET) If you’re looking for some good old-fashioned small-town fun, look no further than Hazelton. The 3rd Annual Halloween Spooktacular will be held October 26th through the 29th, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. each night.

The free family-friendly event will feature games, food, giveaways, and a “spooky yard”. Also new this year is The Haunting on Main Haunted House. This attraction is also free and will run on the same days but has a later start time.

This event is put on by the Grayla Foundation, which was started to help local kids in foster care. Kelsie Burza started the Grayla Foundation with her husband after recognizing the need in the community. Burza and her husband are foster parents and have adopted children out of foster care, so they have first-hand experience with those needs.

“The Grayla Foundation is totally geared around youth. We try to do everything we can with local youth in need and also our foster youth,” said Kelsie Burza, Founder of the Grayla Foundation. “Basically, wherever we can put in a helping hand, we try to aim for that and help as much as we can, help however we can.”

After the Halloween season, the foundation kicks off its annual toy drive on November 6. They gather donated toys to give out as Christmas presents to local foster kids in Hazelton and the surrounding areas. They will be sending out these presents to foster kids in not only Emmons County this year but also in Burleigh County and McIntosh County as well. Last year they provided 112 presents and hope to up that number this year.

Learn more about the Grayla Foundation online and follow them on Facebook.