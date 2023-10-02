BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) October is Farm to School Month and there is reason to celebrate fresh food making its way onto your child’s tray.

The Farm to School program starts with the school district having conversations with local farmers about the foods that they can provide.

“We work with nine farmers in the area, they’re bringing tomatoes, cucumbers, corn on the cob, celery, all sorts of things we’re getting out to the kids now with their school lunch,” said Michelle Wagner, Child Nutrition Program Director with Bismarck Public Schools.

One of the local farmers, Jonathon Moser, from Forager Farm has helped provide over 10,000 pounds of produce to Bismarck Public Schools. Moser got involved because he likes being able to get fresh produce into the hands of kids and families. His farm start jumped on with the Bismarck Farm to School program last year after previously working with the Jamestown school district’s program.

“We have around nine years of experience working with Farm to School,” said Moser.

Get more information on the North Dakota Farm to School program here. Learn more about Bismarck Public Schools Farm to School Program here.