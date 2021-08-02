Healthy Living: Mindfulness Educator talks identifying pressure with young athletes

Back in late June, Governor Doug Burgum and Lieutenant Governor Brent Sanford praised the sale of Coal Creek Station to Rainbow Energy Center LLC as a landmark victory for the future of energy production in North Dakota. Headlines read "40 More Years" of operation at North Dakota's largest coal-powered station, and it was a huge sigh of relief for the residents of McLean County, Underwood, and surrounding communities in coal country. But, late last week, the Associated Press reported that two-thirds of the 28 utility power cooperatives in Minnesota that take electricity from Great River Energy would need to endorse the sale of the plant and transmission line. For this week's KX Ag & Energy Insight, we explore the vulnerabilities of the plan to save Coal Creek.

Dakota Resource Council's Executive Director Scott Skokos says his organization is concerned about the technical and financial feasibility of retrofitting Coal Creek Station with carbon capture.