BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you are craving cheesecake but not all the calories, you are in luck! Jenna Bernhardt brought in a recipe for No Bake Protein Cheesecake. This is an easy and healthy dessert with about a fourth of the calories, and it takes a very short amount of time to make.

Here is what you’ll need:

1TBS Sugar Free Pudding Mix

Vanilla Greek Yogurt Cup

1/2 Cup Blueberries

1 Graham Cracker

After gathering a sugar-free pudding mix, Greek yogurt that includes protein, blueberries (or a fruit of your choice), and graham crackers, you can start the process of making this tasty treat. Directions: Mix pudding mix powder into yogurt

Refrigerate for 30 minutes

Layer yogurt, fruit and gram crackers in the order you’d like!

“This is low sugar and low calories,” said Bernhardt. “It’s probably about 250 for the whole cheesecake parfait, whereas one slice of cheesecake can have 1,000 calories!”

Learn more from Jenna online, and follow Jenna on Instagram for updates, recipes, and workouts.