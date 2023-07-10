BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Whether you have a gym membership or not, there are plenty of opportunities to get in a workout at home and even outside on your patio.

Local food and fitness expert, Jenna Bernhardt said that people are busy, and when kids are added to the mix, getting to a gym sometimes becomes nearly impossible. Bernhardt has an abundance of home workouts including some that are bodyweight only. She also recently created a workout video using her patio and patio furniture and posted it to her Instagram page.

As a busy parent herself, Bernhardt knows all the excuses and that is a big reason she encourages even short home workouts to maintain fitness levels. She strives to help people stay active so that they feel their best and are able to play with their kids and grandkids longer.

“I’m going to take your excuses, work with you and make something happen,” Bernhardt said.

Learn more from Jenna online and be sure to follow Jenna on Instagram for updates.